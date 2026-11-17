As concerns grow over the working conditions of teenage K-pop idols after an article on the topic in the New York Times early this month, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Tuesday that it will look into how well the basic rights of underage entertainers are protected next year.

The move comes amid mounting scrutiny of the industry following a Nov. 5 report by The New York Times, which found that the contract girl group NewJeans signed as minors omitted key protections for underage performers.

“We plan to conduct a fact-finding survey on the status of underage entertainers in 2027, but its timing, scope and methods have yet to be decided,” Choi Hye-ji, a public relations officer at the ministry, told The Korea Times.

The official, however, drew a line between the survey and the controversy, saying that the decision to take the measure was not triggered by the news report alone.

The newspaper obtained the exclusive contract the five NewJeans members signed in 2022 with Ador, a label under HYBE, when they were between 14 and 17.

According to the report, the contract left out provisions from the government’s standard contract that protect minors’ physical and mental health, education, sleep and rest. The report also cited accounts that the members often practiced until 2 a.m. as trainees, and said four of the five had dropped out of school.

It also pointed to a clause requiring the members to repay a significant share of the money spent on cosmetic surgery and dermatology treatments during their trainee years. Another clause allows the agency to use their names, likenesses and voices even after the contract ends, and the contract places vaguely worded restrictions on conduct such as “inappropriate romantic relationships” and “neglect of self-management.”

HYBE rebutted the report, saying the contract was lawfully concluded and that the members’ rights were sufficiently protected through a supplementary agreement for minors.

NewJeans debuted in 2022 to massive success, but became embroiled in a dispute with HYBE after the ouster of subsidiary Ador’s then-CEO Min Hee-jin in 2024. After a court upheld the validity of their contract, four of the members returned to the agency, though the group has yet to resume activities.

Under the Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act, agencies signing contracts with minors must include measures guaranteeing their health, education, sleep and rest. In principle, minors are barred from working between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The law’s protections cover a growing number of idols who debut in their early teens, such as the members of rookie girl group A2O LITE, whose average age is just under 15.