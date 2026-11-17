K-pop boy band AMPERS&ONE returned Tuesday with its first full-length album, "PATHFINDER," declaring its determination to forge its own way three years after its debut.

The seven-piece multinational group, consisting of Kamden, Brian, Jiho, Siyun, Kyrell, Mackiah and Seungmo, debuted in November 2023 under FNC Entertainment, home to acts including FTISLAND, SF9 and P1Harmony.

Since then, the group has steadily expanded its presence at home and abroad, most recently completing its "Born To Define" tour, which began in Seoul in May and took the members to 27 cities across the United States, Asia and Europe.

Building on the momentum, AMPERS&ONE is now looking to mark a new chapter with "PATHFINDER" and its lead single, "King's Way."

"As we're releasing our first full-length album around our third debut anniversary, we wanted to showcase as many different sides of ourselves as possible," Kamden said during a media event held hours before the album's release. "We put a lot of effort into preparing it, and we hope listeners will pay attention to each and every track."

The 10-track album traces the group's journey from humble beginnings toward greater heights, capturing its determination to carve out a path of its own.

"We wanted to show how we've grown stronger through new experiences, forging our own path rather than following one that's already been laid out for us," Siyun said. "It's about rising step by step from the bottom."

The lead single, "King's Way," builds on that message, exploring the meaning of "true strength."

"The song conveys the message that true strength isn't about wielding power over others, but about putting those around you first and remaining humble," Kyrell said.

The song's ambitious choreography is another highlight, featuring a large-scale performance with a "megacrew" sequence in the second verse. According to Jiho, movements depicting a sword being drawn and a crown being placed on a king's head were inspired by the legend of King Arthur and Excalibur.

"It's the most challenging choreography we've attempted so far, so we put even more effort into preparing it," Jiho said. "It's also our first time performing with big dance crew, allowing us to present a stage on a much grander scale."

The album also marks a step forward in the members' creative involvement, with all seven contributing to its songwriting and production.

Kamden and Mackiah, who have regularly written their own rap verses, participated in writing lyrics for nine of the album's 10 tracks, including "King's Way." Brian and Jiho earned their first songwriting credits with the B-side track "Fairytales." All seven members took part in writing and composing the closing track, "AURORA," while Seungmo also contributed to its arrangement.

"Our participation in the creative process is something that really stands out on this album," Mackiah said. "We hope to continue taking on a bigger role in making our own music and show even greater ambition in our future work."