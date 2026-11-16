IVE member Jang Won-young has repeatedly found herself at the center of controversies over her attitude, often sparked by brief video clips capturing seemingly insignificant moments.

The latest dispute, involving allegations that she deliberately avoided greeting an executive at a luxury brand event, prompted the K-pop star to personally explain what happened. The incident has also raised questions about an online culture in which even the smallest gestures by celebrities can become grounds for criticism.

Her agency, Starship Entertainment, said Tuesday that it was taking legal action against malicious activities targeting Jang.

The company said it was reviewing evidence collected through fan reports and continuous monitoring in cooperation with the law firm that previously handled its lawsuit against the operator of the YouTube channel Sojang, also known as Taldeok Camp, which became notorious for spreading malicious rumors about celebrities.

"We will pursue all possible civil and criminal legal measures against confirmed illegal activities," the agency said. "Evidence already secured will be used in legal proceedings regardless of whether posts are deleted, accounts are made private, usernames are changed or accounts are deactivated."

Starship added that it would seek legal accountability without leniency for actions that damage its artists' reputations and personal rights.

The announcement drew particular attention because it followed the latest controversy over Jang's alleged refusal to greet someone.

At a luxury brand event in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul, last month, Jang was filmed appearing to turn her head away as an executive approached her for a cheek-to-cheek greeting.

As the video spread online, some viewers accused her of deliberately avoiding the greeting and criticized her manners. Others defended her, saying she should not be expected to accept unwanted physical contact.

With the debate continuing, Jang addressed the incident through a fan communication platform Nov. 4.

"I missed a cheek-to-cheek greeting with someone at the event," she said. "It was during the photo call, so things were hectic and I didn't notice. I guess people could misunderstand that."

She explained that she had already exchanged greetings with the event organizers and other officials beforehand.

"Of course, I just didn't see the person," she added. "Surely no one thinks I deliberately refused to say hello, right?"

It was far from the first time that a brief video of Jang had sparked criticism.

In July, footage of IVE members visiting an amusement park for a special collaboration attracted attention online. The clip showed the members listening to an official's explanation, with Jang briefly standing with her arms crossed.

Some online commenters interpreted the posture as disrespectful, triggering another debate over her attitude.

A similar controversy erupted in May when Jang arrived at Gimpo International Airport for an overseas schedule.

Video footage showed her briefly lowering her face mask while keeping her cap on during an identity check. Some viewers questioned whether she had properly followed airport security procedures, with accusations of preferential treatment also emerging.

Others criticized her for allegedly handing over her passport with one hand and crossing her arms during the process.

However, footage taken from another angle later showed Jang presenting her passport with both hands. The moment in which she crossed her arms was also brief.

When Jang returned to the airport after the controversy, she appeared without a face mask and removed her cap before the identity check.

Yet even that appearance prompted another round of online commentary, this time focused on her makeup-free face.

The recurring incidents illustrate how quickly isolated moments involving celebrities can spread online and become the basis for judgments about their character.

Although short clips rarely provide enough context to determine a person's intentions, they can trigger widespread speculation and criticism, leaving celebrities in the position of having to explain even their most ordinary actions.

The scrutiny surrounding Jang is particularly striking given her public image as a symbol of positivity.

She popularized the expression "Lucky Vicky," a combination of the English word "lucky" and her English name, Vicky. The phrase describes a mindset of finding something positive even in unexpected or disappointing circumstances.

In an interview with a fashion magazine, Jang explained that the philosophy was not something she had consciously developed.

"It's not that I deliberately try to live positively. I've always lived this way," she said.

While Jang has inspired fans with her optimistic outlook, the constant scrutiny of her own behavior presents an uncomfortable contrast.

Public attention inevitably brings criticism and judgment, particularly for celebrities with enormous followings. But repeatedly drawing conclusions about someone's attitude from a few seconds of footage raises questions about whether that scrutiny has gone too far.

As even minor gestures become subjects of public examination and demands for explanation, concerns are growing over an online environment in which celebrities are expected to justify virtually every move they make.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated and adapted by The Korea Times.