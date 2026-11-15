Amid thunderous applause, the five boys of K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) emerge from a sea of fog, surrounded by a cloud of smoke and ushered in by booming drums.

Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai then bring you directly to the eye of the storm, calm and composed in white, pared-down outfits as layers of synths swirl around the stadium. “And I walk, I walk, right into the storm … Even though I don't know where I'm headed,” the five declare as they set the tone for the night.

The quintet performed three sold-out shows from Friday to Sunday at southern Seoul’s KSPO Dome, giving 32,000 fans a preview of the group's upcoming EP.

“Storm Is …,” whose Korean title directly translates to “We Need Something Different From What We’ve Had Till Now,” opens TXT’s fifth world tour “Steal The Wind.” It is also the first track of their 9th mini album, “Perfect Storm,” set to drop Monday at 6 p.m.

The title is straightforward, and is the perfect embodiment of what the quintet wants to show to the world as they enter their eight year in the K-pop industry.

Debuting in 2019, TXT has had their fair share of storms. The five were the early trainees of HYBE, back when it was still Big Hit Entertainment, and all they had was a dingy basement. Their debut year was cut down by a global pandemic, as they spent their teens in lockdown, performing in front of screens instead of screaming crowds.

Still, the five made their mark with their candor, soon becoming known as whimsical storytellers, cataloging their youth in various genres. Now in their 20s, the members of TXT, along with the rest of their generation, are pushed into a rapidly changing world of climate change, capitalism, forever wars and multiple global crises. This stark reality has placed them in middle of a perfect storm, and the quintet are determined to ride it out.

“Since our debut, we have explored various stages of youth through the experiences of boys. But now that all of our members are in their mid-20s, we wanted to honestly portray youth from the perspective of people in this age group — a period of life that isn't always as beautiful as it seems,” leader Soobin said in a press conference before the concert on Sunday.

“One thing I’ve always believed is that the beauty of youth and the sense of disillusionment that comes with reality are inseparable. They’re part of the same package,” Taehyun added. “I think we’ve captured those experiences in ‘Perfect Storm,’ [our upcoming album], by bringing together our individual concerns and those shared by many other people.”

In this new chapter, the five are not afraid to admit that they’ve changed.

Forgoing the usual K-pop concert fare of an opening video and talking sections, TXT takes on a new challenge in “Steal The Wind,” with an immersive setlist and sparse breaks. For two hours and 30 minutes, audiences were treated to an impressive run of 24 high-octane songs before an ever-changing encore, the number of songs performed determined by the crowd's cheers.

“Since it's our fifth tour, there were fixed routines, so this time we boldly stripped those away and built a setlist like a storm,” Soobin added.

The concert is an ambitious whirlwind of never-before-seen performances, weaving the band’s newer songs from its upcoming EP and the group's May album “7th Year: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns.”

Experimental tracks like “Take Me To Nirvana” and “Bed of Thorns” showcase an edgier, more sophisticated side of the band, as they opt for more detailed, polished choreography.

Crowd-pleasers like the pop rock “Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go” (2022) are concert mainstays, as the members hype up their fans. The concert also brings back TXT’s unit performances in new songs “Sweetest Escape” and “Touch the Sky,” showing fans their ability to shift into every genre. The group also surprised the audience with a performance of its Japanese song “Setsuna Hanabi” in Korea, a first for TXT.

In a solo segment, member Yeonjun proves exactly why he’s the face of K-pop’s 4th Generation, as the singer treats the audience to a playful performance of the groovy “Ice Cream,” and prophesizes his stardom in the rap-fueled “Fxxking Star.”

If there’s a standout stage from the whole setlist, it’s easily the rock-stylized “Higher Love” in all its anthemic spectacle and glory. Buoyed by rousing guitars, TXT takes on a tumultuous love affair, propelled by pounding instrumentals and punchy choreography.

In a grandiose staging of the band’s persevering romance, the five lead the crowd in a stomping sing-along tailored for concerts. It’s a powerful, goosebump-inducing scene that makes the night feel as triumphant as the track.

“We wanted to create a stage that feels like a storm sweeping over the audience right from the very beginning, and I think we really brought out that emotion,” Hueningkai said.

The quintet also debuted their new title track “Angel Bite” during the show, an upbeat discoplug song that confronts the realities of love in a time of capitalism. The irony-drenched cut is Gen Z’s irreverence at its best, as the five sing of an anxiety-filled youth.

“Sometimes it feels like my hands and feet are all tied up / Even love needs money / I have nothing, what can I live out my future with?,” the quintet muses, almost defeated and all too relatable.

“Youth these days doesn't seem all that glamorous. Many feel anxious and think of themselves as nobody special, so we expressed the desire to be with someone even within that reality through ‘Angel Bite,’” Yeonjun said.

“Rather than expressing things in a complicated, roundabout way, it felt like pulling out realistic emotions and showing them directly. I think this is a sensibility that only TXT can pull off,” Beomgyu added.

In “Steal The Wind,” TXT takes a bold step into a new chapter, while also looking back at the last eight years. The concert takes you on a journey through the group’s evolution, introducing them through their newest songs first, including “Stick With You” (2026), and ending the show with their earlier releases like 2019’s “Run Away.”

“From our earlier albums to our latest releases, we’ve consistently tried to create music that reflects the emotions and experiences of many people’s youth,” Hueningkai said.

In plain white tees and blue jeans, the quintet then starts off the encore segment with their debut single “Crown,” a decade after it was first released. The five stage it in its original choreography, when they were just young, lanky teens, in multicolored hoodies and headsets, before all the Billboard charts and world tours.

It’s the calm after the storm, with the five casually interacting with their fans, picking and choosing which songs to perform for them next.

“Steal The Wind” brings to life TXT’s genre-spanning discography, telling the story of five boys in unison. It hinges on the chemistry and charm of them as individuals, and together they’re unstoppable — a sum greater than its parts.

“We still believe in working hard on our music and showing everyone our best. I think that's something we must always uphold, and it will never change,” Taehyun said.

As such, there’s one thing that’s clear upon the onset of this tour: As TXT continues to evolve and grow with their music, they’re definitely here to stay.

TXT will bring “Steal The Wind” to 23 cities across four regions, with 33 shows in Asia, Japan, North America and Europe, with shows set until June 2027.