K-pop boy group NCT Dream has recorded its 11th consecutive million-selling album with its sixth full-length release, "Dream After Dream," the group's agency SM Entertainment said Monday.

Released on Nov. 9, the album sold about 1,002,500 copies in the first week of its release, topping the latest weekly album chart of the Hanteo Chart, a local album sales tracker, according to the agency.

NCT Dream first became a million seller with its debut full-length album, "Hot Sauce," in 2021. The group has since surpassed 1 million sales with each of its 11 consecutive releases through the latest studio album.

Fronted by "Boogie Woogie," the album consists of 10 tracks reflecting the group's pledge to pursue new goals, building on its decade of experience.