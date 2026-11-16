BTS member V has reassured fans that the group's absence from Korea's year-end music awards ceremonies does not mean the global superstars have grown distant from their roots or their supporters.

"Please don't say we've become distant just because we're global stars," V said in a lengthy message posted Sunday on the fan platform Weverse, addressing disappointment among fans hoping to see BTS perform at year-end award shows.

The singer added a playful remark to emphasize that the members have not changed despite their international fame.

"We can still take pictures of ourselves picking our noses," he said.

His comments came after BTS won six awards at the 2026 Melon Music Awards (MMA), held Saturday and Sunday at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, including two grand prizes — Album of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Despite their wins, the seven-member group did not attend the ceremony in person, instead delivering their acceptance speeches through a prerecorded video.

Why BTS is prioritizing its world tour

V said the decision to skip year-end performances was driven by the group's ongoing world tour and a desire to spend more time with ARMY, the group's global fan base.

"I know many people are waiting for and looking forward to our year-end performances," he said. "We also know those expectations come from a place of great love, and we're always grateful for that."

He said the members had become increasingly aware of how meaningful each concert could be to fans who had waited years to see them.

"For us, it might be one of many performances, but for someone else, it could be a day they've been looking forward to for years," he said.

V emphasized that year-end award shows remained important to the group but said preparing for multiple ceremonies required considerable time and effort.

"With so many award shows and performances, it's difficult to choose just one, and preparing each stage properly takes more time and effort than people might think," he said.

"This year, we wanted to focus a little more on meeting the ARMY who have waited for us so long and spending time with them."

He acknowledged that some fans might be disappointed by the group's absence from the annual music celebrations.

"It may be a slightly disappointing year for ARMY who were looking forward to our year-end stages, but we won't forget those feelings," he said.

"I hope you'll think of this year-end season as a time when we're going around meeting the people who have waited so long for us."

Six awards despite their absence

V also thanked fans for helping BTS secure six trophies at the Melon Music Awards.

"Thank you sincerely for giving us such meaningful awards," he said. "Every time we receive an award, I'm reminded that the love we receive is never something we should take for granted."

He also shared how he celebrated the group's latest achievements.

"After finishing my schedule today, I had pizza because you gave us such wonderful awards at the MMA," he said.

BTS is scheduled to continue its world tour with a concert in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Thursday, followed by stops in Bangkok, Thailand; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Singapore and Jakarta, Indonesia.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.