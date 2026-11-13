A Seoul court on Friday ruled against K-pop agency Belift Lab in a suit claiming damages from Min Hee-jin, former CEO of K-pop label ADOR, for alleged defamation.

Belift Lab, a sub-label of K-pop powerhouse Hybe, had sought 2 billion won ($1.5 million) in damages after Min claimed in an April 2024 press conference that the label's girl group Illit had copied ADOR's NewJeans.

The Seoul Western District Court rejected Belift Lab's argument that Min had defamed the label by spreading false information, ruling her remarks were an expression of subjective opinion.

It also dismissed a counter suit raised by Min against Belift Lab, seeking 5 billion won in damages.

Min faces a separate criminal case over the alleged defamation against Belift Lab, with police referring her to the prosecution last month on suspicion of defamation and obstruction of business.