K-pop boy band CORTIS has accumulated 1.5 billion streams on Spotify since its debut, the group's agency said Thursday.

As of Tuesday, the number of Spotify streams for the group's songs had totaled nearly 1.6 billion, with about 1.2 billion coming from this year, according to BigHit Music.

Among the songs, "RedRed" released in April has accumulated some 276 million streams.

BigHit said among K-pop boy bands that made their debuts in the past five years, Cortis topped 1.5 billion streams in the shortest time.

"The milestone comes just 15 months after their debut and reaffirms its presence as a group that has reshaped the K-pop landscape," the company said.