K-pop boy group ATEEZ, already a major force on the global music scene, is enjoying a new level of recognition at home following the success of its hit song "BAD" — with members saying even everyday encounters have changed, from receiving extra freebies at shops to being recognized without having to introduce themselves.

The eight-member group — Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho — held a press conference Thursday at Novotel Ambassador in Gangnam, southern Seoul, ahead of the release of its 15th mini-album, "GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6."

The album marks ATEEZ's first comeback since "BAD" became a sensation, helping the group expand its popularity among the general public in Korea after years of building a strong international fan base.

ATEEZ has long enjoyed considerable success overseas. Since entering the top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums chart for the first time with its eighth mini-album in 2022, the group has placed nine consecutive albums in the chart's top 10 through its 14th mini-album.

Despite that success, gaining widespread recognition among the Korean public had remained a goal for the group.

Hongjoong said the response to "BAD" has brought noticeable changes to his daily life.

"I'm grateful that more people in Korea have shown us love through 'BAD,'" he said. "Sometimes people give us something extra for free or greet us more warmly. We'll work hard on this album to become artists worthy of that love."

San, whose distinctive chest-popping dance moves helped fuel the popularity of "BAD," said he has also noticed a dramatic difference.

"These days feel like a dream," he said.

"In the past, whenever we went to film variety shows or YouTube content, we often had to explain how successful ATEEZ was overseas. But now, as soon as we mention ATEEZ, people recognize us and show us love. It really feels like a dream."

San said the newfound recognition has motivated him to work even harder.

"I believe we need to become people worthy of the love we're receiving, so I'll give everything I have to show an even better side of myself," he said.

The group's latest comeback also brings a new performance highlight, with Yeosang taking center stage during the dance break of the title track "UP."

Wooyoung previously described Yeosang's dance break as the song's "killing part," a K-pop term for the most memorable moment of a performance.

With San's chest-popping choreography having helped turn "BAD" into a hit, attention is now on whether Yeosang can create another viral dance moment.

"I think ATEEZ's performances become even more spectacular through our dance breaks," Yeosang said. "As always, I practiced with a strong sense of responsibility when I was given this part."

He said he felt pressure following San's successful performance in "BAD."

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't feel any pressure after San did such a great job with the killing part of 'BAD,'" he said. "I've worked hard so ATEEZ can shine as brightly as possible this time, too. I hope people enjoy watching us."

Hongjoong said the group hopes its latest release will build on the momentum of "BAD" while introducing more people to ATEEZ's musical and performance capabilities.

"Since the title track is called 'UP,' of course it would be great if our numbers went up as well," he said.

"When we prereleased 'Drip,' we hoped to carry forward the love we received for 'BAD.' Through promotions for 'UP,' I hope people who didn't know much about ATEEZ will discover us and think, 'Oh, they're good at this kind of thing, too.' I hope that makes them curious enough to come see our concerts."

The new album is the sixth installment in the group's "GOLDEN HOUR" series, which captures significant moments in ATEEZ's journey from its own perspective.

According to the album's concept, the latest release reflects the group's determination to challenge the limits that have defined it rather than remain within familiar boundaries.

The title track "UP" channels ATEEZ's signature intensity and energy, expressing the group's ambition to keep climbing higher rather than settle for what it has already achieved.

The five-track album also includes "ANEMIA," which explores confusion and anxiety through dreamy melodies and heavy beats; the prereleased "Drip," a confident track driven by trap rhythms; "FAITH," which combines cinematic marching sounds with a determination to overcome adversity; and "Hollow Victory," which contrasts languid and sharp vocals to portray the emptiness hidden behind outward success.

Despite having released 15 mini-albums, Hongjoong said the excitement and nervousness of a comeback have not faded.

"I still get nervous and wonder how people will respond every time we release a new album," he said. "This time, it feels like even more people are looking forward to it, so we'll do our best to repay those expectations with great performances."

"GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6" is scheduled for release Friday at 2 p.m.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.