Kai and Sehun of K-pop boy band EXO will debut as a new duo, EXO-KASE, on Dec. 1 with their first EP, “Waking Up The City,” their agency SM Entertainment said Wednesday.

Fans have long paired the two, both born in 1994, under the nickname “94-liners,” a reference to the Korean fan practice of grouping idols by birth year. The agency billed the act as a “visual performance unit” that pairs Kai’s intense, “hot guy” charisma with Sehun’s chic, “cool guy” image.

In K-pop, a unit, or subunit, is a smaller group formed by members of an existing band to release music with a concept separate from the full group. EXO debuted in 2012 and has previously released music through units such as EXO-CBX and EXO-SC, the latter of which included Sehun.

The EP contains seven tracks in a range of moods, including the title track and a solo song by each member, according to the agency.

“More than anything, the performance is incredible,” Sehun said of the unit at EXO’s encore concert last week. “We’re that confident in it, so please look forward to it, and we’d appreciate your honest feedback.” The two also gave a preview of part of the title track’s choreography on stage.

On Wednesday, EXO’s official social media accounts released a launch film for the unit titled “It’s Time To Wake Up.” The clip shows the two members facing each other, each with their own distinct presence, before coming together as one unit, signaling a new start for the pair.

Preorders for the EP are now open at online and offline music retailers.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.