Singapore is gearing up to paint the city purple this December, morphing into an immersive, island-wide BTS playground. In the lead-up to the group’s four sold-out concerts, iconic landmarks will light up alongside synchronized drone spectacles, fireworks and nonstop music events across the city's top attractions.

HYBE and the Singapore Tourism Board unveiled the full program for BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE on Tuesday, announcing events across 10 venue partners from Dec. 1–31.

At Jewel Changi Airport, the Rain Vortex, recognized as the world's tallest indoor waterfall, will host BTS-themed light and music shows twice daily at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. from Dec. 1–26.

Sentosa Island will offer several major attractions, including an inflatable installation inspired by the album's lead single, "SWIM," a drone party from Dec. 18–20 and the ARIRANG RUN on Dec. 12.

The program will also feature BTS-themed cable cars, a decorated Sentosa Express and installations along Sensoryscape, creating opportunities for fans to encounter the group's music throughout the island.

At Resorts World Sentosa, Universal Studios Singapore will present an immersive BTS-themed light installation from Dec. 4 through Jan. 3, while special fireworks will illuminate the attraction on selected nights through Jan. 2.

Landmarks around Marina Bay, including the Merlion and Singapore Flyer, will also glow in the album's signature red from Dec. 8–22, alongside bridges along the Singapore River.

Oliver Chong, assistant chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board's International Group, said, “Together with HYBE, Visa and venue partners, we are excited to bring a rich line-up of immersive experiences and activities to BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE. We warmly invite fans and visitors from around the world to visit Singapore this year-end to experience for themselves the diverse range of activations that we will have across the city.”

BTS will perform four concerts at Singapore's National Stadium on Dec. 17, 19, 20 and 22 as part of its "ARIRANG" world tour, marking its largest number of shows in a single Asian tour destination.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.