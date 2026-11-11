BTS' 'Swim' makes Apple Music's Best Songs of 2026 list

"Swim," the lead track from K-pop supergroup BTS' fifth studio album, "Arirang," has been named one of Apple Music's "Best Songs of 2026."

BTS is the only K-pop act to make the annual list, which was released Saturday (U.S. time).

The septet is set to kick off the Asian leg of its "Arirang" world tour in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Nov. 19 before heading to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Jakarta.

Also on the list was "Dracula," a collaborative single between Australian act Tame Impala and Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

Pianist Lim Yun-chan made the list with his live performance of J.S. Bach's Goldberg Variations from New York's Carnegie Hall last year.