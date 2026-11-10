TXT to turn Lotte World into 'Magic Land' for 1,000 fans

K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) is taking over Seoul’s Lotte World Adventure later this month, shutting down the theme park to host an exclusive comeback celebration for 1,000 fans.

The five-member group announced Monday that it will host “TOMORROW X TOGETHER in MAGIC LAND” on Nov. 30 to celebrate the release of its ninth mini album, “PERFECT STORM.”

The event will welcome members of MOA, the group's official fandom, to Lotte World Adventure in Jamsil, southeastern Seoul, for a two-part program combining live music and theme park attractions.

Part one will feature a performance by TXT, while part two will give participants access to the indoor amusement park facilities.

Adding to the occasion, all five members will take on roles as theme park cast members, allowing them to interact more closely with fans and share the experience.

Fans unable to attend in person will also be able to watch the first-part performance through livestreams on the group's official YouTube channel and Weverse, its global fan community platform.

The event announcement was released at 5:53 p.m. Monday, a time that recalls the group's 2020 title track “Blue Hour,” from its third mini album, “minisode1: Blue Hour.”

Before the fan event, TXT will launch its fifth world tour, “TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR 'STEAL THE WIND,'” with three concerts at KSPO Dome in Seoul from Friday through Sunday.

The group will release “PERFECT STORM” on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m., with lead track “Angel Bite” exploring the struggles of Generation Z as young people move beyond teenage fantasies and uncertainty to confront reality.

The song conveys the desire to remain together with someone despite youth's imperfections and hardships.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.