Stray Kids take 'Run It' tour global with 25 new dates in Japan, North America, Europe

K-pop boy band Stray Kids will play 25 more shows in 23 cities across Japan, North America and Europe next year, extending its “Run It” world tour to 46 shows in 31 cities, the group’s agency JYP Entertainment said Tuesday.

The eight-member group announced the new dates Monday on its social media channels and released a new tour poster.

The new leg opens with two shows each in Yokohama on April 24 and 25 and Osaka on May 4 and 5. Stray Kids will then play 14 North American dates from May 16 to June 29.

The stops are in Seattle; Vancouver, Canada; Santa Clara, San Diego and Los Angeles in California; Arlington and Houston in Texas; Atlanta; Miami and Orlando in Florida; Chicago; Baltimore; Toronto; and East Rutherford, New Jersey, near New York City.

The European run goes from July 9 to 31, with shows in Paris, London, Munich, Vienna, Barcelona, Arnhem in the Netherlands and Milan. All dates are local time.

The agency said many of the shows will be solo concerts at major stadiums.

Stray Kids launched the tour with five sold-out concerts in July and August at KSPO Dome, an indoor arena in Seoul’s Songpa District. It had already announced 21 shows in nine cities running through March in Singapore. That schedule included Japan National Stadium in Tokyo in August, where the agency said Stray Kids became the first male act from outside Japan to hold a solo concert.

The group’s mini album “This & That,” released in August, became its ninth straight No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the main U.S. album chart. It has now been on the chart for 12 consecutive weeks.

This year, Stray Kids also played major music festivals, including the Governors Ball in New York and Rock in Rio. Its own new festival, STRAYCITY, drew 270,000 people over five shows in three Latin American cities.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.