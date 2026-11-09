ILLIT's 'Break Even' debuts at 6th on Billboard 200

K-pop girl group ILLIT has landed in the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart for the first time.

Billboard said in a chart preview released Monday (U.S. time) that ILLIT's latest EP, "Break Even," debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 for this week.

It marks the group's fifth entry on the chart and its first in the top 10.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units comprising physical and digital sales, as well as streaming and digital track downloads.

"Break Even" earned 37,000 equivalent album units during the latest charting period, with 32,500 coming from album sales.



