Seoul is taking its tourism pitch to some of the world's busiest streets, with K-pop stars leading an international advertising campaign spanning seven cities, including New York, Tokyo and Bangkok.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Tourism Organization said they are rolling out large-scale outdoor advertisements for their global campaign, "Absolutely in Seoul," featuring Karina and Winter of girl group aespa, along with boy band RIIZE, at prominent commercial and tourist destinations overseas.

Built around the concept of "Seoul Syndrome," the campaign presents Seoul as a place where ordinary experiences become extraordinary, capturing the lasting impression the city leaves on visitors and their desire to return.

New York's Times Square is the centerpiece of the international push, with campaign videos running on large outdoor screens through Nov. 29, reaching tourists and local residents in one of the world's busiest commercial districts.

In Tokyo, advertisements are appearing around Shibuya Scramble through Nov. 20, while Bangkok began displaying the campaign Nov. 1, with screenings scheduled to continue through the end of November.

The campaign will also expand to Taipei, Beijing, Shanghai and Jakarta, with advertisements rolling out according to individual city schedules.

Promotions are also extending across Seoul through partnerships with private companies and public-interest advertising slots.

Campaign videos have been appearing at major commercial and tourist destinations, including Coex, Myeong-dong, Euljiro and Jonggak, since Oct. 12.

In partnership with Lotte Department Store, the campaign will run on Lotte Town Light, its large media facade in Myeong-dong, through Dec. 31.

Another partnership with CJ CGV brings advertisements to screens inside subway trains on Line 2 and the Sinbundang Line through Nov. 30.

"This outdoor advertising campaign at landmarks in major cities around the world, including Times Square in New York, is a valuable opportunity to directly introduce Seoul's appeal to potential tourists worldwide," said Kim Byung-min, chief executive of the Seoul Tourism Organization.

"We will continue to strengthen Seoul's brand competitiveness through marketing that combines global K-culture with Seoul's diverse tourism content, and work to turn interest from people around the world into actual visits to Seoul."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.