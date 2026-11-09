K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment said Monday it will launch a new boy band, named oftheblue, under its label Squ4d, next year.

It is the first boy band to be introduced by the JYP label, which also oversaw the launch of K-pop girl group Nmixx, according to JYP.

The act's name comes from the English idiom "out of the blue," with the color blue also symbolizing endless possibilities, freedom and youth, it said.

The K-pop group is the first boy band to debut from JYP in two years since KickFlip made its debut in 2025.