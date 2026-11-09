Doh Kyung-soo surprises fans with new single 'Darling' during global tour

Singer-actor Doh Kyung-soo is set to release a new single, “Darling,” on Wednesday, offering fans fresh music while continuing his ongoing international concert tour.

The singer, a member of K-pop group EXO, will release his new digital single through major music streaming platforms at 6 p.m., Blitzway Music said.

“Darling” marks his first new release in about two months, following his fourth EP, “DOPAMINE,” which came out in September.

The announcement comes as Doh continues meeting fans across multiple countries through his 2026-2027 concert tour, “DAY OFF.”

Doh revealed the upcoming release through an announcement poster posted on his official social media channels at midnight Monday, followed by concept teaser images 30 minutes later.

The announcement poster features a photograph of a dandelion against faded paper, accompanied by a fabric label that gives the image a vintage aesthetic.

It also displays the English phrase “Darling I'm dreamin' 'bout you and your starry eyes,” alongside his name and the release date.

The accompanying concept images resemble pages from an old photo album, featuring photographs of greenery, plants in small glass bottles and various objects arranged with handwritten messages.

The imagery creates a warm, nostalgic atmosphere, hinting at the sentimental emotions behind the new song.

His previous EP, “DOPAMINE,” showcased an expanded musical range and achieved notable international chart results, topping iTunes album charts in six countries, including Japan, and reaching No. 2 on the worldwide iTunes album chart.

The upcoming single follows that international success, raising anticipation over the musical direction and emotional tone Doh will explore in his latest release.

Doh has already completed concerts in Seoul and Macau as part of his ongoing tour.

He is scheduled to continue performing in Bangkok, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila, Tokyo and Taipei, bringing his music to fans across Asia.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.