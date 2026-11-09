CORTIS rules Spotify charts as 'REDRED' nears 300 mil. streams

K-pop boy band CORTIS has claimed the top three spots among songs by boy groups that debuted in the past five years on Spotify, with its hit “REDRED” approaching 300 million streams, underscoring the group's growing global popularity.

According to Spotify figures as of Saturday, “REDRED,” the lead track of CORTIS' second EP, had surpassed 274 million streams, the highest total among songs by boy bands that debuted during that period.

The track continues to draw more than 800,000 daily streams, putting it on course to surpass 300 million plays before the end of the year, according to Big Hit Music.

The group's other two songs, “GO!” and “FaSHioN,” from its debut album, ranked second and third, respectively, with approximately 266 million and 247 million streams.

“REDRED” reached 100 million streams in just 57 days and 200 million in 128 days, more than twice as quickly as the other two tracks, according to the agency.

The song has also topped Spotify's Daily Top Songs Korea chart 121 times, setting a record for a K-pop group track, according to Big Hit Music.

On Apple Music's Top 100: Korea chart, it spent 96 days at No. 1, the longest run among songs released this year, while maintaining a place in the top three of Melon's monthly chart for five consecutive months.

The group also reclaimed the top spot on KBS2's “Music Bank” during the first week of October, bringing its total music show wins with the song to 12.

The five members jointly contributed to the song's music, choreography and video production, reinforcing their identity as a self-directed creative team.

Their second EP also features “YOUNGCREATORCREW,” whose abbreviated expression has spread as slang associated with a youthful, trend-conscious generation, fueling what the agency calls the “Young Creator Crew syndrome.”

CORTIS is scheduled to appear at several year-end music events, including the 18th Melon Music Awards on Nov. 15 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul and the 2026 MAMA AWARDS on Nov. 20 and 21 at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan.

The group is also scheduled to perform at Fuji TV's 2026 FNS Music Festival on Dec. 2 and the 2026 Asia Artist Awards at Kaohsiung National Stadium on Dec. 6.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.