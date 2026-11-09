Jisoo of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has signed with WME, one of Hollywood's biggest talent agencies, for global representation as she widens her solo career beyond Korea.

The deal was reported by U.S. music industry media, which noted that WME officially signed the singer and actor following an "extraordinary year" for her across music, television, fashion and culture.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, WME represents artists, actors and athletes across music, film, television and other fields. Its music clients include Bruno Mars, Coldplay and Rihanna.

The agreement does not change Jisoo's existing partnerships. She runs her solo activities through Blissoo, the label she launched in February 2024, and signed a global solo record deal with Warner Records in January 2025. Her BLACKPINK activities remain under YG Entertainment.

She is the third BLACKPINK member to sign with WME. Bandmate Lisa signed with the agency in September 2025, but only for her film and television work, while Rosé signed that December for representation in all areas of her music career.

Jisoo debuted as a member of BLACKPINK in 2016 and launched her solo career in 2023 with the single album "ME." Its lead track, "FLOWER," reached No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200, and the album became the first by a Korean female soloist to sell more than 1 million copies.

The WME deal comes as she prepares her first full-length solo album. She released its first prerelease single, "CLICK," on Sept. 4, followed by "ADDICTED" on Oct. 30. According to Blissoo, "ADDICTED" reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in 28 regions after its release. The label has yet to announce the album's title or release date.

Earlier this year, BLACKPINK wrapped up its "DEADLINE" world tour, which included stadium dates in North America, Europe and Asia.

Jisso has also built a parallel acting career. In 2025, she starred in the Coupang Play zombie series "Newtopia" and the film "Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy." In March, she played Seo Mi-rae, an overworked webtoon producer, in the Netflix romantic comedy "Boyfriend on Demand."