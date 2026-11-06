Seventeen member Joshua is putting his growing influence in fashion and beauty on display, appearing in three digital covers for Vogue Korea in collaboration with luxury brand Tom Ford Beauty.

Vogue Korea released the three covers on its official social media accounts on Thursday, showcasing Joshua in a photo shoot themed “Bold Ambition.”

The images pair his sophisticated appeal with daring styling, highlighting a more mature and refined look in collaboration with Tom Ford Beauty, for which he serves as an ambassador.

In an accompanying interview, Joshua discussed his ambitions to continue developing as an artist and explore new creative opportunities.

After forming a unit with fellow Seventeen member Jeonghan and releasing its first mini-album, “DREAMSCAPE,” Joshua said he had become increasingly dedicated to music and hoped to share more of his own work.

“I want to further develop my abilities and show you songs of my own,” he said.

“My heart has become more deeply invested in making music than before, and I am also learning acting,” he said, adding that he had developed several new dreams and was working to pursue them.

More photos and the full interview are featured in Vogue Korea’s November issue and on its website and social media channels.

Joshua has continued to expand his profile as a luxury fashion figure, drawing attention at international fashion events and from high-end brands.

He recently attended Vogue Forces of Fashion in Suzhou, China, where he attracted attention from local media.

Meanwhile, Joshua and Jeonghan are continuing their joint concert engagements, following three sold-out days at Inspire Arena in Incheon.

The duo is scheduled to meet fans at Belluna Dome in Saitama, Japan, on Nov. 21 and 22.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.