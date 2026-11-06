Boy group NCT DREAM will host a listening party and a livestreamed comeback show around the release of its sixth full-length album, “DREAM AFTER DREAM,” the group’s agency SM Entertainment said Friday.

The listening party will be held Saturday at a venue at 16 Yeonmujang 7-gil in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. The group will play every track on the album for fans before its official release and talk with them about the new record.

On Monday, the album’s release day, the group will broadcast a comeback live show titled “Let’s Boogie Woogie!” starting at 5 p.m. on NCT DREAM’s YouTube channel, NCT’s TikTok channel and other platforms. In K-pop, a “comeback” means an artist’s return with new music. It usually comes with a series of promotional events, broadcasts and stage performances.

The broadcast follows the album’s festival theme, with the members playing a team getting a festival ready. According to the agency, the show will include segments about the music on the album and talk about the group’s upcoming promotional activities.

“DREAM AFTER DREAM” has 10 tracks covering a range of genres, including pop ballad, contemporary pop, hyperpop, electronic house and pop rock. The lead single, “Boogie Woogie,” is an upbeat dance number built on vintage disco-funk, a style that combines disco’s steady dance beat with funk’s heavy bass grooves.

The album will be released on global music streaming platforms at 6 p.m. Monday. The physical album will go on sale the same day.

NCT DREAM is a unit of NCT, a larger boy group that SM Entertainment runs as a multiunit project. NCT DREAM debuted in August 2016 and marked its 10th anniversary this year. The new album is its first as a six-member group since member Mark left.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.