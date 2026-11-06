NCT DREAM to host listening party, livestreamed comeback show for 6th album
Summary
NCT DREAM will hold a listening party in Seongdong District, Seoul, on Saturday and livestream a comeback show on Monday for its sixth full-length album, DREAM AFTER DREAM. At the listening party, the group will play every track and talk with fans about the record. The livestream, titled Let’s Boogie Woogie!, starts at 5 p.m.; the album arrives on streaming platforms at 6 p.m. Monday. The 10-track release is the group’s first as a six-member act since Mark left.
Key Facts
- The listening party venue is at 16 Yeonmujang 7-gil in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul.
- Let’s Boogie Woogie! will air on NCT DREAM’s YouTube channel, NCT’s TikTok channel and other platforms.
- The livestream will follow a festival theme, with members playing a team preparing for a festival, and include segments about the album’s music and upcoming promotions.
- The album spans pop ballad, contemporary pop, hyperpop, electronic house and pop rock.
- Boogie Woogie, the lead single, is an upbeat dance number built on vintage disco-funk. The physical album will also go on sale Monday.
Boy group NCT DREAM will host a listening party and a livestreamed comeback show around the release of its sixth full-length album, “DREAM AFTER DREAM,” the group’s agency SM Entertainment said Friday.
The listening party will be held Saturday at a venue at 16 Yeonmujang 7-gil in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. The group will play every track on the album for fans before its official release and talk with them about the new record.
On Monday, the album’s release day, the group will broadcast a comeback live show titled “Let’s Boogie Woogie!” starting at 5 p.m. on NCT DREAM’s YouTube channel, NCT’s TikTok channel and other platforms. In K-pop, a “comeback” means an artist’s return with new music. It usually comes with a series of promotional events, broadcasts and stage performances.
The broadcast follows the album’s festival theme, with the members playing a team getting a festival ready. According to the agency, the show will include segments about the music on the album and talk about the group’s upcoming promotional activities.
“DREAM AFTER DREAM” has 10 tracks covering a range of genres, including pop ballad, contemporary pop, hyperpop, electronic house and pop rock. The lead single, “Boogie Woogie,” is an upbeat dance number built on vintage disco-funk, a style that combines disco’s steady dance beat with funk’s heavy bass grooves.
The album will be released on global music streaming platforms at 6 p.m. Monday. The physical album will go on sale the same day.
NCT DREAM is a unit of NCT, a larger boy group that SM Entertainment runs as a multiunit project. NCT DREAM debuted in August 2016 and marked its 10th anniversary this year. The new album is its first as a six-member group since member Mark left.
This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.
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