Jennie sings soundtrack for new Netflix animation 'Steps'

Jennie, a member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has taken part in the soundtrack for the upcoming Netflix animated film "Steps," her agency said Friday.

"Someone to Hold," the song she recorded for the Netflix release, marks the first time the singer-rapper has participated in a soundtrack for an animation, according to OA Entertainment.

The singer was quoted as saying she thoroughly enjoyed the experience and felt happy to become part of a world of warm-hearted and interesting characters.

The song has been nominated for the Song — Animated Film category of the Hollywood Music in Media Awards — even before its official release.

"Steps" is set for release Nov. 20.