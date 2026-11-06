Chaeryeong, a member of K-pop girl group ITZY, has released short previews of every song on her first solo album, “Lovesick,” three days before her solo debut, according to her agency JYP Entertainment.

Chaeryeong will release the mini album and its title track of the same name Monday. A mini album, also called an EP, is a shorter release than a full-length studio album. “Lovesick” has four tracks.

At midnight Friday, JYP posted an “album spoiler” video with brief clips from all four songs: “Lovesick,” “Moonlit Club,” “Scent” and “Favorite Reason.” In K-pop, these previews are part of the promotional rollout before a release.

The video shows Chaeryeong in a range of looks, from bright and fresh to chic and mysterious. Before the spoiler video, the agency had posted two music video teasers for the title track on its official social media channels.

The title track centers on the excitement of falling for someone, the agency said. Chaeryeong co-wrote the lyrics for the fourth track, “Favorite Reason.” She also started a blog where she writes about getting the album ready and shares other stories with fans.

Chaeryeong is the third ITZY member to go solo, after Yeji and Yuna, and “Lovesick” is the first album released under her own name. She debuted with ITZY in February 2019. The group’s other members are Lia and Ryujin.

The album and title track will be released on major music streaming platforms at 6 p.m. Monday. Chaeryeong will also host a countdown livestream with fans beginning at 5 p.m. that day.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.