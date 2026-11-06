K-pop girl group Illit is reviving its popular collaboration with Korean character brand Little Mimi, turning its upcoming fifth mini-album into a collectible release designed to appeal to younger fans.

According to BELIFT LAB, part of HYBE Music Group, the Little Mimi edition of “BREAK EVEN” will be released Dec. 30, marking the group's second collaboration with the character brand.

The partnership follows last year's Little Mimi edition of Illit's first single album, “NOT CUTE ANYMORE,” which sold out during its preorder period and required additional production.

The new release takes the form of a Little Mimi doll key ring and includes a mini CD, a lyrics sheet, three photocards and stickers, combining music with collectible merchandise.

Its design draws inspiration from the “black agent” concept of the album's title track, “I'll Get You,” incorporating ribbons and frills into the character's outfit to echo the group's appearance in the music video.

BELIFT LAB said the doll could also be styled alongside whistle key rings and charms previously released as part of the album merchandise collection.

“We have added details such as ribbons and frills to the black-agent Illit members' looks in the music video,” the agency said.

“We hope you will show great interest in the Little Mimi version, which offers both a listening experience and collectible value,” it said.

Illit has increasingly used album merchandise to explore interests among younger consumers, offering products that extend beyond conventional music releases.

Previous releases have included in-ear earphones for the group's third mini-album and a ceramic gua sha object for its fourth mini-album, reflecting its efforts to connect music with fashion and beauty.

The Little Mimi edition of “BREAK EVEN” is available for preorder through major online music retailers.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.