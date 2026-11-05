UNCHILD returns as quirky heroes with 'TiNG TiNG'

K-pop girl group UNCHILD returned Thursday as “bug busters,” unveiling its second digital single, “TiNG TiNG,” with a playful mission to take on digital glitches.

During a media showcase at NOL Theater Hapjeong in Seoul, five members — Yeeun, Tina, Ako, Evon, Haeun — introduced a release that turns their unconventional identity into a colorful superhero adventure. Taking a playful cue from “Ghostbusters,” the concept casts the members as offbeat heroes pairing house music with playful characters and choreography incorporating locking.

“If our debut showcase was about introducing UNCHILD, this is about showing a new side of ourselves, so we feel nervous,” Yeeun said.

The six-member group debuted in April under High Up Entertainment, becoming the agency’s first new girl group since STAYC. Its name draws on the prefix “un-,” expressing a refusal to fit established norms.

That spirit initially took shape through neon colors, reworked school uniforms and a green frog symbol — a nod to the Korean folktale of the frog that does the opposite of whatever it is told and has become shorthand for a contrarian. For this comeback, the group adds a sharper, “poison dart frog” twist, portraying offbeat heroes who land on Earth and battle bugs.

“This single captures our diverse personalities and strong confidence as we follow our own path,” Yeeun said. “It shows us enjoying ourselves in our own way, rather than hiding what makes us different.”

The single builds on repeating loops, forceful kick drums and bass in a French house arrangement. The accompanying deep house track, “TRICKY GIRLS,” presents the members’ varied personalities as colors forming a shared identity.

Tina said the group’s commitment to its music genre and characters distinguishes this comeback. Ako, meanwhile, focused on facial expressions to bring out a more animated, character-driven performance.

Haeun said the members worked particularly hard on the dance break’s locking movements. She also submitted choreography, although it was not selected.

“The opportunity to participate itself was precious,” she said. “Next time, we want to contribute not only choreography but also music, lyrics and outfits.”

The comeback follows a postponement from Sept. 2, which the agency attributed to internal operational changes that disrupted schedules and production.

The group is also promoting without member Heekie, whose hiatus was announced June 12 after doctors recommended a rest. The agency said her recovery takes priority and that she will sit out on the next album’s activities.

“We’re always supporting each other,” Haeun said. “Her recovery comes first.” She added that Heekie sent a message supporting her bandmates before the showcase.

Evon hopes the release establishes UNCHILD as a leader in fully realized concepts. Haeun’s wish was inviting more people to discover the group and listen to its music.

“I was worried they might leave (during the group’s hiatus),” Haeun said of fans. “They told us they weren’t going anywhere and just wanted us to stay healthy. I was truly grateful.”