TXT previews new album with 6 tracks capturing turbulence of youth

K-pop group Tomorrow X Together, better known as TXT, gave global fans a first taste of their upcoming album, teasing six new tracks that channel the raw friction, desires and restless intensity of young adulthood through a genre-spanning soundscape.

The five-member group released the preview video for its ninth mini album, “PERFECT STORM,” on HYBE Labels' YouTube channel at midnight Wednesday.

The preview features snippets of all six tracks, including lead single “Angel Bite,” alongside “Storm is...,” “Higher Love,” “Sweetest Escape,” “Touch the Sky” and “Hate It or Love It.”

The album examines the struggles of Generation Z as its members move beyond teenage fantasies and uncertainty to confront adult realities, according to BigHit Music.

Its title track, “Angel Bite,” blends playful, video game-inspired sounds with rough-edged yet wistful melodies in a style described as disco-plug. The song juxtaposes upbeat energy with emotional vulnerability, expressing the desire to stay beside someone despite youth's imperfect and painful realities.

The other tracks explore different dimensions of that experience. “Storm is...” embraces avant-pop, while “Higher Love” combines dance-punk rhythms with electric guitar and electronic elements.

“Sweetest Escape” pairs vintage analog synthesizers with polished R&B melodies. “Touch the Sky,” featuring Soobin and Beomgyu, takes a more atmospheric approach through minimal techno.

Closing track “Hate It or Love It” uses alternative pop to explore the need to let go of familiar things to make room for change.

The album is scheduled for release at 6 p.m. Nov. 16. Through its six tracks, TXT presents a more direct reflection of the anxieties, emotional struggles and ambitions confronting young people in their 20s.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.