Stray Kids scores 3rd Japanese platinum certification ahead of Tokyo Dome concerts

Stray Kids has added another milestone in Japan, earning the group's third streaming platinum certification as the group prepares to launch three nights of concerts at Tokyo Dome on Friday.

“Special,” the lead track of the group's third full-length album, “★★★★★ (5-STAR),” surpassed 100 million cumulative streams in Japan as of September 2026, earning platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan, according to JYP Entertainment.

The achievement marks the group's third Japanese streaming platinum certification, following those awarded to “MANIAC,” from the mini album “ODDINARY,” and “CASE 143,” from “MAXIDENT.”

The certification comes ahead of Stray Kids' Tokyo Dome concerts, scheduled for Friday through Sunday as part of its “RUN IT” world tour.

The Nov. 7 performance, second of the three Tokyo shows, will also be broadcast live in cinemas worldwide in partnership with global event cinema distributor Trafalgar Releasing.

The group's Japan tour has included a concert at Tokyo's National Stadium in August, where Stray Kids became the first overseas male act to perform a solo concert at the venue, followed by shows at Vantelin Dome Nagoya, Kyocera Dome Osaka and Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka.

The series of performances, including the three Tokyo Dome shows, is expected to attract approximately 520,000 people, according to JYP Entertainment.

Stray Kids is also maintaining its presence on the U.S. charts with the mini album “THIS & THAT,” released in August.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 dated Aug. 22 and has remained on the chart for 12 consecutive weeks as of the Nov. 7 edition.

It also extended the group's record of nine consecutive releases debuting at No. 1 on the chart, beginning with “ODDINARY” in 2022.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.