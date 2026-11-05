NCT Dream turns 10-year milestone into disco celebration with 'Boogie Woogie'
Summary
NCT Dream is marking its 10-year milestone with “Boogie Woogie,” a disco-inspired lead single from its upcoming sixth full-length album, “DREAM AFTER DREAM.” The seven-member group will release the 10-track album on global music platforms at 6 p.m. Monday. The song combines 1970s disco funk with modern synthesizers and expresses gratitude for shared everyday moments. NCT Dream will debut the song at an album showcase at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 in Mapo District, Seoul.
Key Facts
- Member Jaemin helped write the lyrics to “Boogie Woogie.”
- The chorus features a signature dance in which members swing their fists from side to side.
- The choreography also includes a section of free movement followed by a train-like formation.
- Choreographer Leejung Lee helped create the routine after previously working with the group on “CHILLER.”
- Preorders for the album’s physical release are available through online and offline music retailers.
NCT Dream is turning a decade together into a dance-floor celebration, bringing vintage disco rhythms and exuberant choreography to “Boogie Woogie,” the lead single from its upcoming sixth full-length album.
The seven-member group under SM Entertainment will release “DREAM AFTER DREAM,” featuring 10 tracks across various genres, on global music platforms at 6 p.m. Monday.
“Boogie Woogie” blends the nostalgic sound of 1970s disco funk with modern synthesizers in an upbeat dance track that celebrates the group's 10 years together.
The song carries a message of gratitude toward those who have made everyday moments special, encouraging listeners to appreciate the present and enjoy life together. Member Jaemin also helped write the lyrics.
Its choreography follows the track's buoyant rhythm, featuring energetic movements designed to evoke the atmosphere of a lively celebration.
One signature move, dubbed the “Boogie Woogie” dance, features members swinging their fists from side to side during the chorus. The performance also includes a sequence in which members freely move to the beat before lining up in a train-like formation.
Choreographer Leejung Lee participated in creating the routine, reuniting with the group after their collaboration on a previous track, “CHILLER.”
NCT Dream will perform “Boogie Woogie” for the first time at its album release showcase, “The Harvest Day – DREAM AFTER DREAM,” scheduled for 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at Cube Convention Center in Mapo District, Seoul.
The album will also be released in physical format on Monday, with preorders available through online and offline music retailers.
This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.
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