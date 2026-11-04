BTS album 'ARIRANG' certified 'platinum' in Italy

K-pop supergroup BTS' fifth full-length album "ARIRANG" has been certified "platinum" by a major Italian recording industry association, the group's agency said Wednesday.

"ARIRANG" became the first album by a K-pop act to receive the certification from the Federation of the Italian Music Industry (FIMI) for achieving 50,000 sales units across physical copies, downloads and streams, according to BigHit Music.

BTS earlier received FIMI's gold certification for several albums, including "Love Yourself: Answer," "Map of the Soul: Persona" and "Proof."

"ARIRANG" has made history as the first album by a K-pop act to spend three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Led by the lead single "Swim," the 14-track album marks the band's first release after a four-year hiatus prompted by its members' mandatory military service.