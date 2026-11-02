BTS concerts in Taiwan, Indonesia to be screened at movie theaters in over 80 countries
Summary
BTS will livestream its Nov. 21 show in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, and its Dec. 29 show in Jakarta, Indonesia, at movie theaters in more than 80 countries and regions. BigHit Music said the concerts will be screened on about 3,300 and 2,800 large screens, respectively. In South Korea, viewers can watch at CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox, with some regions receiving broadcasts one to two days later because of time-zone differences. The shows are part of the Asian leg of BTS’ ARIRANG tour, which includes 15 performances across five cities.
Key Facts
- The Kaohsiung screening features the second-day concert, while the Jakarta screening features the third-day concert.
- The Asian leg is set to begin in Kaohsiung on Nov. 19 and also includes Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.
- BTS completed its South American tour in Sao Paulo late last month, selling out 14 shows in five cities and drawing 853,000 spectators.
Two shows from K-pop supergroup BTS' upcoming tour in Taiwan and Jakarta will be livestreamed at movie theaters in more than 80 countries and regions, the group's agency said Tuesday.
The live viewings will feature the group's second-day show in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Nov. 21 and its third-day show in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Dec. 29, BigHit Music said in a notice posted on K-pop fan community platform Weverse.
The Kaohsiung and Jakarta concerts will be shown on about 3,300 and 2,800 large screens worldwide, respectively. In South Korea, audiences can watch them at three major cinema chains — CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox.
BigHit Music said screening times will be adjusted for different time zones, meaning viewers in some regions will watch delayed broadcasts one to two days later.
The shows are part of the Asian leg of the group's "ARIRANG" tour, set to kick off in Kaohsiung on Nov. 19. The septet will hold a total of 15 performances across five cities that also include Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.
The group completed its South American tour in Sao Paulo late last month, selling out 14 shows in five cities and attracting a total of 853,000 spectators.
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