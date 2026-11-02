TREASURE unleashes hip-hop power with new single 'SHOCK'

K-pop boy band TREASURE is returning Monday with “SHOCK,” a new digital single that puts its signature energy and hip-hop sound at the center of its latest musical chapter.

Set for release at 6 p.m., the track follows the group's fourth mini-album, “PLEASURE,” released in June, and marks another step in its effort to expand its hip-hop repertoire while strengthening its distinctive musical identity.

“SHOCK” is an electronic hip-hop track built around trendy synthesizer sounds, pounding beats and rapid-fire arrangements, according to the group's agency, YG Entertainment.

The song combines the weight of traditional YG-style hip-hop with TREASURE's characteristically powerful delivery and dynamic energy, creating a sound designed to make an immediate impression.

Members' rap performances drive the track, while lyrics drawing on 1TYM's hit song “Hot 뜨거” and catchy phrases in the bridge add to its addictive appeal.

The accompanying music video amplifies the song's intensity with dark architectural structures, lightning and fiery visual effects, alongside the members' stylish movements and more mature stage presence.

Its choreography also emphasizes the track's forceful character, featuring movements that directly reflect its lyrics and synchronized group formations during the bridge.

“We will properly show our momentum through ‘SHOCK,’” the group said. “We want to give our fans a positive shock, just like the song's title.”

The members also said they had worked hard on the release to repay fans for their support during previous promotions and fan concert tour.

“Let's make the rest of 2026 full of TREASURE,” the members said.

The track features BIGTONE and P.K., YG's in-house producers behind numerous hits by artists under the label, alongside international lyricists and composers who previously worked with the group on its fourth mini-album.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.