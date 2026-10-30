Ten of K-pop group NCT personally shut down dating rumors during a concert in the U.S., declaring himself "super duper single" after speculation about his relationship status spread online.

Ten addressed recent rumors linking him to a woman who is not a celebrity during a stop on his "TEN US SHOWCASE TOUR" in Seattle on Thursday.

"I know these days there have been so many crazy things going on on the internet," Ten said. "I want to clarify in front of you guys. I'm super duper single. I’m not dating anyone."

Ten said he learned from his staff that the dating rumors had been circulating online.

"If I were dating, I'd have to be Superman," he said. "With this busy schedule, right?"

His comments suggested that his packed schedule leaves little room for a romantic relationship.

Ten debuted in 2016 and has been active as a member of NCT as well as WayV, the group's China-based unit.

He ended his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment in April. "We plan to continue coordinating so that Ten can participate in group activities," SM said at the time.

In July, Ten co-founded creative company ILLIMNT and began focusing on his solo career. He is currently touring 14 U.S. cities, with the tour scheduled to continue through November.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.