BOYNEXTDOOR to launch 1st N. American tour

K-pop group BOYNEXTDOOR will kick off its first-ever North American tour Friday (U.S. time) with a show in Dallas, the group's agency, Koz Entertainment, said.

Following the Dallas concert, the sextet is scheduled to perform in Florida, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Mexico City through Nov. 24.

"Every visit to the United States has given us meaningful memories and positive inspiration, so we are excited for this trip too," the group said in a release. "We will perform with passion and return with happy memories. We hope audiences look forward to our explosive energy and chemistry with them."

The North American dates are part of BOYNEXTDOOR's first-ever world tour, titled "Knock on Vol. 2," which began in Seoul in July and continued across Japan. Following the North American leg, the group is set to perform in six other Asian regions into January 2027.