TWICE member Tzuyu's mother has personally stepped in to address dating rumors surrounding her daughter, saying the man at the center of the online speculation is simply a longtime friend.

Huang Yen-ling, Tzuyu's mother, addressed the rumors spreading online in a social media post Tuesday.

"There have been several rumors about Tzuyu and a male acquaintance," she said. "I have also known this friend for a long time, so I would like to say a few words."

According to Huang, Tzuyu and the man have been friends for years.

"He is a kind and sincere person who has always supported and helped Tzuyu," she said.

Huang pushed back against attempts to interpret their interactions as evidence of a romantic relationship, saying ordinary activities between friends should not fuel speculation.

"It is perfectly natural for friends to eat together, go out, talk and look out for each other," she said. "I don't think people should overinterpret things or make careless assumptions based on fragments of information."

She also asked people not to criticize or attack anyone based on unverified rumors.

"I hope the unnecessary speculation stops here," she said.

Tzuyu, a Taiwanese member of K-pop girl group TWICE, debuted with the group under JYP Entertainment in 2015.

The dating speculation comes as TWICE's future with JYP is also drawing attention. The group is currently in discussions with the agency over contract renewals, while Jeongyeon, Chaeyoung and Jihyo have not renewed their contracts with the agency but will continue group activities with TWICE. Tzuyu has also been the subject of speculation that she may not renew with the company.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.