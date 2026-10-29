Tzuyu's mother steps in as dating rumors spread: 'They are longtime friends'
Summary
Tzuyu’s mother, Huang Yen-ling, addressed online dating rumors about the TWICE member and a male acquaintance in a social media post Tuesday. She said they have been friends for years and asked people not to overinterpret their interactions or attack anyone based on unverified speculation. Tzuyu debuted with TWICE under JYP Entertainment in 2015. The group’s contract renewals with the agency are also drawing attention.
Key Facts
- Huang described the man as kind and sincere and said he had supported and helped Tzuyu.
- Huang said friends naturally eat together, go out, talk and look out for one another.
- The article says Jeongyeon, Chaeyoung and Jihyo had not renewed their JYP Entertainment contracts but would continue group activities with TWICE.
- Tzuyu has also been the subject of speculation about whether she will renew with JYP Entertainment.
TWICE member Tzuyu's mother has personally stepped in to address dating rumors surrounding her daughter, saying the man at the center of the online speculation is simply a longtime friend.
Huang Yen-ling, Tzuyu's mother, addressed the rumors spreading online in a social media post Tuesday.
"There have been several rumors about Tzuyu and a male acquaintance," she said. "I have also known this friend for a long time, so I would like to say a few words."
According to Huang, Tzuyu and the man have been friends for years.
"He is a kind and sincere person who has always supported and helped Tzuyu," she said.
Huang pushed back against attempts to interpret their interactions as evidence of a romantic relationship, saying ordinary activities between friends should not fuel speculation.
"It is perfectly natural for friends to eat together, go out, talk and look out for each other," she said. "I don't think people should overinterpret things or make careless assumptions based on fragments of information."
She also asked people not to criticize or attack anyone based on unverified rumors.
"I hope the unnecessary speculation stops here," she said.
Tzuyu, a Taiwanese member of K-pop girl group TWICE, debuted with the group under JYP Entertainment in 2015.
The dating speculation comes as TWICE's future with JYP is also drawing attention. The group is currently in discussions with the agency over contract renewals, while Jeongyeon, Chaeyoung and Jihyo have not renewed their contracts with the agency but will continue group activities with TWICE. Tzuyu has also been the subject of speculation that she may not renew with the company.
This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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