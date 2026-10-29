NCT DREAM to mark 10th anniversary with disco track 'Boogie Woogie'

K-pop boy band NCT DREAM will celebrate its 10th debut anniversary with “Boogie Woogie,” a disco-flavored dance track leading its sixth full-length album, the group’s agency SM Entertainment said Thursday.

The album, “DREAM AFTER DREAM,” will be released on major music streaming platforms at 6 p.m. on Nov. 9, with its physical edition hitting stores the same day. It contains 10 tracks, including the title song. Pre-orders are currently available through online and offline music retailers.

“Boogie Woogie” is an up-tempo dance number that blends the vintage feel of 1970s disco-funk, a dance style that fused the steady beat of disco with funk’s heavy bass grooves, with modern synthesizer sounds. Rhythmic percussion and a groovy bassline drive the track, according to the agency.

Member Jaemin co-wrote the lyrics, which celebrate the members’ decade together and encourage listeners to enjoy the present moment. The song also expresses the members’ gratitude toward one another for making ordinary days special, along with their belief that they will continue to shine as long as they stay together.

Teaser content released through the group’s official social media channels on Thursday shows the six members as gardeners, each tending crops in a lush garden in his own way. SM said the concept depicts the moments the members have cultivated together over the past 10 years and the new stories yet to unfold.

NCT DREAM is a unit of NCT, an SM Entertainment boy band that operates through multiple subgroups. It debuted on Aug. 25, 2016, with the single “Chewing Gum” as a teenage unit whose members were originally set to “graduate” upon reaching adulthood, a system the agency scrapped in 2020. Its hits include “Hot Sauce” (2021) and “ISTJ” (2023).

The new album is the group’s first as a six-member act of Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung, following the departure of Mark, who left the group and the agency in April after his exclusive contract expired.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.