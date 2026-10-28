K-pop boy group 1VERSE will release its first mini album and embark on its second world tour in 2027, opening a new chapter for the group as it seeks to reach audiences across more continents.

Korean music label Singing Beetle announced the plans, Wednesday, saying the projects would mark the end of the group’s “SHATTERED” era.

The mini album will feature songs self-produced by the members, according to the label, which did not disclose the release date, album title or track list.

The upcoming tour will expand beyond North America and Europe, where the group performed during its first world tour, although the label has not yet identified the additional regions it plans to visit.

The group’s next chapter has been made possible in part by a crowdfunding project powered by 5TARZ, its fandom, with support from fans around the world, the announcement said.

Tour dates, ticket details and additional information will be released through 1VERSE’s official social media channels, the label said.

1VERSE, pronounced “universe,” is preparing to build on its first international tour with a broader global presence in 2027.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.