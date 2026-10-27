Jisoo of K-pop powerhouse BLACKPINK is set to drop "Addicted," the second prerelease single from her upcoming debut full-length solo album, Friday, her agency said Tuesday.

The track will premiere simultaneously across domestic and international music streaming platforms at 8 a.m., according to her label, Blissoo. In the fast-paced K-pop market, releasing advance singles ahead of a complete studio album has become a crucial promotional strategy to build global fan momentum.

The announcement follows a multiday promotional rollout. From Saturday through Monday, Blissoo teased the release across its official social media channels, unveiling a logo animation, concept photos and a brief video clip.

The motion logo features heart-shaped lightning striking across a dark purple night sky, culminating in the single's title rendered in bold, three-dimensional lettering. Meanwhile, the teaser photos depict Jisoo partially veiled behind a shimmering curtain, showcasing full bangs and a sleek black manicure. A separate video preview offered fans their first taste of the song’s melody alongside a snippet of its choreography.

"Addicted" follows the September release of "Click," which served as the album’s leading preview. While "Click" explored the effortless chemistry between two people drawn together by chance, the agency noted that "Addicted" will mark a sharp stylistic pivot, highlighting a darker and more complex aesthetic.

"Click" enjoyed strong international traction upon release, breaking into the top 10 of iTunes charts across 43 regions and entering Apple Music’s Top Songs charts in 11 countries, according to agency figures.

Since launching her solo ventures alongside her commitments with BLACKPINK, Jisoo has built a distinct global footprint. Last year, she released her debut solo EP, "Amortage," followed by "Eyes Closed," a high-profile collaboration with British singer Zayn Malik that earned her a spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

To support the release of "Addicted," Jisoo will return to Korean television music programs for a series of live performances — marking her first appearances on the weekly broadcast circuit in recent memory.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.