TWICE's Nayeon to make solo return with 'NA-sty' on Nov. 20

Na-yeon of K-pop girl group TWICE will release her new solo project, “NA-sty,” on Nov. 20, marking her first solo comeback in about two years and five months.

JYP Entertainment announced the release Monday through the group’s official social media channels, unveiling a logo animation featuring angelic halos and wing-shaped icons that change colors against a moving screensaver.

The new single, scheduled to drop at 2 p.m., follows Nayeon’s two previous solo releases, "IM NAYEON" in June 2022 and "NA" in June 2024.

The title “NA-sty” blends a play on Nayeon’s name and personal style with the English word “nasty,” giving the project a cheeky edge that reflects her intention to showcase a wider range of attitudes and personalities.

The album is expected to highlight both her signature bright, lovable image and a more daring, candid side, according to JYP Entertainment.

Na-yeon established herself as a successful solo act with her debut extended play, “IM NAYEON,” and its lead single, “POP!,” which peaked at No. 7 on Billboard’s main albums chart, the Billboard 200, and appeared on 18 Billboard charts.

Her second EP, “NA,” and its title track, “ABCD,” secured her second consecutive top 10 entry on the Billboard 200, while the release charted across 13 Billboard categories.

Known for her buoyant energy and summer releases, Na-yeon earned a reputation as a K-pop summer queen, but her November comeback will mark a departure from her usual seasonal timing.

The release will test her appeal beyond summer while giving the singer another opportunity to expand her identity as a solo artist alongside her work with TWICE.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.