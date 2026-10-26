ILLIT does math on one-sided love in 5th EP 'BREAK EVEN'

After years of singing about charging toward a crush, ILLIT has finally run the numbers and found that the feelings were never reciprocated. The HYBE girl group turns that realization into a playful "arrest warrant" on its fifth EP, "BREAK EVEN," released Monday.

The EP follows the group as it comes to terms with how one-sided its devotion had been. It likens the frustration of getting back far less than it gave to a "break-even point," and the lead track, "You're Under Arrest," puts that frustration on trial.

Four of the group's five members, Wonhee, Yunah, Minju and Iroha, talked about making the album at a media showcase held the same day at Blue Square's Woori WON Banking Hall in Yongsan District, Seoul. Moka, who has been on hiatus since June due to health issues, is sitting out promotions for this EP as well.

"Since we're coming back after 'It's Me' did so well, we wanted to show an even better side of ourselves," Wonhee said. "I worked on this album with so much conviction that I can call it my all-time favorite."

"Because the song has such a distinct concept, we paid attention to every detail, from recording to dance practice," Yunah said.

The lead track, which the members first performed during the group's encore concerts in Incheon on Oct. 17-18, makes the most of ILLIT's sassy side. Set to a whistle sound that feels familiar, the electro-pop song sees the members hand down a guilty verdict to someone who led them on.

"It's a song that maximizes the addictiveness that's our group's biggest strength," Minju said.

"It's like a warning notice meant to end the frustration of a relationship that's going nowhere," Wonhee said, adding that listeners "will have fun spotting the 'crime signs' in episodes from our earlier albums."

"Those who have kept up with ILLIT's music will be able to catch them," she explained. "The favorite iced tea from 'IYKYK' and the DMs traded all night long in 'jellyous' have found their way into this music as well."

The performance and music video also give fans plenty to watch. Moves that mimic chasing someone down on cue look tailor-made for short-form virality, while "Sweet Home" actor Song Kang makes a surprise cameo in the music video.

"We found it interesting when people said we were showing ILLIT gone dark," Minju said. "The song is defined by raw emotions. It turns icy, and then irritation and anger boil over. It was hard to express at first, but the more I got into it, the more cathartic it felt."

The rest of the EP traces the story's arc. "Super in Love" captures the moment of realizing the romance was one-sided; "More" follows embarrassment as it turns into irritation; and "You're Under Arrest" makes the call to cut ties. The closing track, "Pop," brings back ILLIT's youthful charm as the members fall for someone new.

"It's already our third year since debut, so I prepared with the thought that we need to become more professional," Yunah said. "When we first debuted, there was a lot we didn't know and weren't used to. Now I want to show a more polished side of us."

Iroha said she hopes more people will enjoy ILLIT's music.

"Whenever people sing along and follow our dances, it makes me realize how loved we are," she said.