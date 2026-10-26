K-pop boy band ENHYPEN will close its "THE SIN" series with a spinoff single in November, marking its third release of the year after its first Billboard 200 No. 1 this summer.

The group's agency, Belift Lab, announced Monday through Weverse that "THE SIN : PARALLEL WORLD" will arrive on digital platforms at 2 p.m. on Nov. 20. A physical edition will follow at noon on Nov. 23.

The single serves as an epilogue to the series, which began with the seventh mini-album "THE SIN : VANISH" in January and continued with the eighth, "THE SIN : BLISS," in August. It follows a pair of lovers who, having realized in the previous album that simply being together is a blessing, come to believe that they are bound by fate in a parallel universe.

Belift Lab said the release expresses the members' desire to "repay the unwavering love and support" of their fans, known collectively as ENGENE, through music.

Formed through Mnet's survival show "I-LAND," ENHYPEN debuted under Belift Lab in November 2020. The group has built its musical identity around a unique vampire narrative, exploring genres ranging from dark hip-hop to Brazilian funk.

The act has continued as a six-piece since Heeseung's departure in March.

"THE SIN: BLISS," its first album with the new lineup, debuted atop the Billboard 200 and became its fifth album to sell more than 2 million copies. Its lead track, "Bloody Paradise," also marked the group's first entry on Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

This year, ENHYPEN also performed at Campo Marte, a festival celebrating the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and San Diego Comic-Con. The group is currently on its "BLOOD SAGA" world tour, with a run at four domes in Japan set to begin in December.



