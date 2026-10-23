ENHYPEN meets WHO chief, highlights fan-driven blood donation drive
Summary
ENHYPEN met WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at HYBE’s headquarters in Seoul on Thursday to review the results of its global blood donation campaign. The campaign began in January alongside the release of the group’s seventh EP, The Sin: Vanish, and was organized with the Korean Red Cross. It expanded from South Korea to Japan and Singapore, drawing about 10,000 participants in total. Tedros praised the group and its fans for helping promote blood donation.
Key Facts
- From Jan. 16 to 25, 7,730 people donated blood, including 1,031 first-time donors, about 19 times more than before the campaign.
- The campaign used blood donation buses at places where fans gather and held online events for participants nationwide.
- Ministry of Health and Welfare officials and Korean Red Cross Blood Services representatives attended the meeting with Tedros.
- In June, ENHYPEN joined a WHO campaign for World Blood Donor Day, sharing content about safe blood supplies and donating blood themselves.
K-pop boy band ENHYPEN met World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Seoul to review the results of its global blood donation campaign, the group’s agency said Friday.
According to Belift Lab, a label under HYBE Music Group, the band’s six members met Tedros on Thursday at HYBE’s headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul. The members are Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki. Officials from the Ministry of Health and Welfare and Korean Red Cross Blood Services also attended.
Tedros noted that many patients who need transfusions cannot get safe blood in time. He also praised the members for donating blood themselves.
“Blood is the most precious gift anyone can give to another person — the gift of life. I’m proud of all the members of ENHYPEN for working with WHO and committing to encourage blood donation and save lives,” he said.
“The last campaign was a great success, reaching millions of people. ENHYPEN and Engene have real power to influence the world. I’m your fan, too,” Tedros added. Engene is the name of the group’s fan base.
“We started the campaign hoping the people who support us would join, and we’re grateful that Engenes around the world took part,” the band said. “We want to keep making meaningful changes together with our fans.”
The campaign began in January with the release of the group’s seventh EP, “The Sin: Vanish.” Drawing on the vampire theme that runs through the band’s storyline, ENHYPEN partnered with the Korean Red Cross. Blood donation buses were sent to spots where fans gather, and online events were held for participants nationwide.
From Jan. 16 to 25, 7,730 people donated blood. Of them, 1,031 were first-time donors, about 19 times more than before the campaign. The drive later expanded to Japan and Singapore and drew about 10,000 participants in total.
In June, the group joined a WHO campaign for World Blood Donor Day, releasing content on the importance of safe blood supplies and donating blood themselves.
This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.
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