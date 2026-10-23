Lisa of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK returned to the music scene Friday with her new solo EP, "Press Play," marking her first release in one year and eight months.

The six-track album, released at midnight, serves as the singer's first solo EP and follows her debut full-length album, "Alter Ego," which came out in February last year.

Fronted by the lead track "Tarantino," the EP also includes the songs "Sawadika," "V12," "Cobra," "Cut U Off" and "Sweat."

"Sawadika," which was released ahead of the album in September, debuted at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart shortly after its release. It set a new record as the highest-charting song from the artist.

The comeback follows a major milestone for Lisa at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles last month. She won the Best Pop award, a major category, for "Dream," a track from "Alter Ego," becoming the first Asian solo artist to claim the prize.