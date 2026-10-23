BABYMONSTER is trading its signature high-energy performances for a more intimate sound with “DESERVE,” a new digital single released Friday that showcases the K-pop group’s vocals and more mature musical direction.

The pop ballad dropped at 1 p.m. Friday, blending lyrical synthesizer melodies and a retro atmosphere with heartfelt lyrics reflecting on past memories and wishing happiness for a former partner, according to the group’s agency, YG Entertainment.

The song’s emotional intensity builds toward its chorus, highlighting the members’ expressive singing and marking a departure from the hip-hop and dance-driven tracks that have helped define their stage performances.

The release comes about four months after the group’s June single, “SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA,” offering a different perspective on the seven-member act as it continues to broaden its musical range.

Its accompanying music video draws on the song’s wistful mood, using cinematic visuals, interconnected character narratives and increasingly dramatic effects to heighten the emotional impact.

In a statement ahead of the release, BABYMONSTER said “DESERVE” represents a style the group had not previously explored and reflects a more mature side of its artistry.

The members said they focused on conveying the song’s emotional progression rather than simply mastering its vocal range, adding that they hoped listeners would turn to the track when they needed a change of mood during the autumn season.

BABYMONSTER will promote the single on MBC’s “Show! Music Core” on Saturday and SBS’ “Inkigayo” on Sunday, performing with handheld microphones to highlight their live vocals.

The group is also preparing for its second world tour, “2026-27 BABYMONSTER WORLD TOUR [CHOOM],” which is scheduled to span five continents, 18 cities and 31 shows, expanding its opportunities to meet fans around the world.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



