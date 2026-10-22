A2O Soul, a rookie boy group produced by former SM Entertainment chief Lee Soo-man, will release its first album, "Superstar," next month, its agency A2O Entertainment said Thursday.

The album, set for release at 6 p.m. on Nov. 6, will contain five tracks, including double lead tracks "Superstar" and "Dancing in the Dark."

A2O Soul debuted on Oct. 13 with the prerelease single "Superstar," alongside the agency's first girl group, A2O Light. The boy group will follow up with the new album less than a month later, according to the agency.

A2O Light has seen early chart success with its debut single "Neon." The song reached No. 1 on Melon's Top 100 songs chart 29 hours after its release. The group also won first place with "Neon" on a weekly television music show Tuesday, one week after its debut.