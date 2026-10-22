A2O LITE, a K-pop act that debuted last week, gained attention not only because its debut single "Neon" topped Melon's Top 100 chart about 29 hours after its release, but also due to the fact that three of the nine members — Ayune, Oa and Aijing — are 13 years old.

The group, launched by former SM Entertainment chief producer Lee Soo-man through A2O Entertainment, held its debut showcase on Oct. 12 and released its first single the following day. All nine members are minors.

The lineup, which notably consisted of members born in 2013, has revived a question K-pop has long left unresolved — whether Korea's protections for child performers, built largely around weekly hour caps and contract clauses, are adequate for children who reach the stage before finishing middle school.

Early debuts are nothing new, least of all for Lee. Solo singer BoA debuted under him at the age of 13 in 2000, while SHINee's Taemin and f(x)'s Krystal were 14 when they debuted in 2008 and 2009, respectively. NCT DREAM debuted in 2016 with its youngest members at 14.

Culture critic Jung Duk-hyun said Lee's approach reflects an understanding of how short an idol's career can be.

"K-pop singers need time to find their footing, and the public's appetite for a certain idol doesn't last forever, so their peak years are actually quite short," Jung told The Korea Times. "Debuting young buys them more of that time."

Early teenage debuts have continued across successive generations of K-pop.

HyunA from girl group Wonder Girls was 14 years old when she debuted in 2007 under JYP Entertainment, followed by a 14-year-old Taemin when he debuted as a member of SHINee the following year.

Jang Won-young of girl group IVE was 14 when she first debuted with the project group IZ*ONE in 2018, while ENHYPEN's Ni-ki was 14 when the group launched in 2020.

IVE's youngest member, Leeseo, was also 14 when the group debuted in 2021, while BABYMONSTER debuted in 2023 with 14-year-old Chiquita. UNIS, formed through the SBS audition show "Universe Ticket," debuted in March 2024 with 13-year-old Lim Seo-won.

Rules on paper, gaps in practice

Korea's Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act generally limits performers under 15 to 35 working hours a week when providing services for entertainment productions and prohibits such work between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. An exception allows them to work until midnight with their own and their parent's or guardian's consent if the following day is a school holiday.

For teenage performers aged 15 and older, the weekly limit is 40 hours, extendable by agreement by up to one hour a day and six hours a week. They may work between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. with their own and their parent's or guardian's consent.

An amendment that took effect in August 2025 banned agencies from forcing minors to miss or drop out of school, imposing excessive appearance management or subjecting them to verbal or physical abuse.

It also required agencies to designate a youth protection officer to manage working hours and review contracts.

Yet the law provides no direct penalty specifically for breaching its working-hour and overnight-work limits and relies only on administrative action. Failure to comply with a culture ministry corrective order can result in an administrative fine of up to 10 million won. The act also sets no specific penalty for a youth protection officer's failure to carry out those duties.

The hour caps also apply only to work on productions such as broadcasts and recordings, leaving out the years of training before debut. And because courts have generally not recognized idols as "employees," the Labor Standards Act, which bars employing children under 15 without a government permit, typically does not apply.

An interview study presented at a Sept. 30 National Assembly forum also offered a recent look at the conditions young trainees face.

The Child and Youth Media Human Rights Network interviewed 16 people with idol or trainee experience, whose average age when they began training was 15.9. The findings describe severe food restrictions, malnutrition, fainting and missed periods, alongside isolation, competitive pressure and difficulties maintaining school life.

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How young performers are presented in the industry has also drawn scrutiny.

Girl group NewJeans, whose youngest member was 14 during debut, faced criticism in 2022 over claims that the lyrics of "Cookie" contained sexual innuendo, which its agency, Ador, later denied. In 2025, MBN's audition show "Under15" was canceled days before its premiere amid accusations that it sexualized children.

Jung said debuting young is no longer taboo as Korean pop culture has grown, but the roles young performers are given matter.

"Starting young isn't taboo anymore," Jung said. "What matters is the role they're asked to play. If they're doing what they want and what suits them, that's fine. The problem is when they're shaped to fit adult tastes."

"If they're allowed to be their age and genuinely enjoy what they do, rather than performing something manufactured for them, there won't be as much backlash."

Calls for change

In 2023, lawmakers sought to tighten the caps by age, including a 25-hour weekly limit for children under 12. Five industry associations called the change unrealistic for groups whose members span different ages.

The bill was scrapped when the 21st National Assembly's term ended in May 2024, and the age-banded limits were left out of the 2025 amendment.

Other countries draw finer lines. In England, child performers need a local authority license, and those aged 9 or older may perform or rehearse no more than five hours a day, with three hours of schooling on school days.

Korea sets no minimum debut age, and civic groups have called for rules tailored to children's development.

Lawyer Kim Doo-na of Hope and Law, who spoke as a panelist at the Sept. 30 forum, said conditions on the ground have changed little since the 2025 amendment.

"Practices vary by agency, but the circumstances that lead trainees to leave school, the lack of adequate rest and the intensely competitive environment don't appear to have changed significantly," she told The Korea Times.

"Implementation of the amendment has been uneven. Some agencies seem unaware of the new requirements, and in a number of cases, even existing rules are not being put into practice," she said, calling for further refinement in the framework, along with stronger oversight from the culture ministry.

"This is not only a K-pop issue. Korean society is accustomed to a culture of hard work, which makes change difficult," Kim added. "More concrete measures are needed, and I hope the public, not just the industry, will pay attention to the realities behind the stage and help look after the people in it."