R&B singer Crush is back with “Squeak,” a charming new duet with pop icon IU that captures the delightful awkwardness of falling in love — marking his first solo release in more than a year.

Set to be released Wednesday at 6 p.m., the single follows his August 2025 EP “FANG” and its lead track, “UP ALL NITE,” featuring SUMIN.

In an interview ahead of the release, Crush discussed the song’s creation, his collaboration with IU and his hopes for the music he leaves behind.

Q. What does it mean to release new music under your own name after such a long break?

Crush: I’m excited and happy to share new music with listeners again. I’ve spent the past year exploring different musical ideas and thinking deeply about what kind of music I can express most confidently. “Squeak” grew out of that process, and I hope it becomes a song that stays with people in their everyday lives.

Q. What inspired the song, and what did you focus on while making it?

Crush: It captures the little misunderstandings and awkward moments that two people experience when they fall in love, in a cute and witty way. Love isn’t always beautiful or perfect, and I wanted to portray its more clumsy, realistic side. Since it’s a duet, I paid particular attention to how our voices interact, preserving our individual styles while creating a natural harmony.

Q. How did your collaboration with IU come about?

Crush: I’ve been a fan of hers for a long time and have always respected her as an artist. I felt she was the only voice that could truly suit this song, so I reached out to her. I was thrilled when she agreed. Honestly, this song might have never come out if it weren’t for IU. We exchanged ideas and discussed the song extensively, and I’m grateful that the result exceeded my expectations.

Q. What impressed you most about working with IU on the music video?

Crush: Her attention to detail was remarkable. She carefully considered everything from her character’s emotional arc to the overall flow of the video and individual scenes. I was nervous during filming, but her confidence and ease helped me relax and immerse myself in the process.

Q. What should listeners look for in the music video?

Crush: IU represents the sadness within me. As the story unfolds, I gradually confront emotions I had wanted to avoid and come to understand that sadness is also part of who I am. I think comfort begins not by erasing sadness, but by accepting it as part of ourselves.

Q. You are now in your 14th year since debut. How do you hope fans remember you?

Crush: My fans are the reason I can continue making music. Rather than chasing grand descriptions, I want to be a musician who leaves songs that mean something in someone’s life. If my music comes to mind on a happy day, a lonely day or even many years from now, that would be more than enough.

Q. What are your plans for the rest of the year?

Crush: I want to connect with as many listeners as possible through “Squeak.” I’m also preparing a new album and other projects, and I hope to share the music and stories I’ve been working on with everyone soon.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.