Fans were angry at the Grammys/Recording Academy for creating the new Asian pop category, but some of that anger is now directed at K-pop acts that reportedly submitted for the category.

The academy has not officially disclosed which acts entered the category, though some have been named in local media outlets.

Criticism has mounted in some online fan communities, with people questioning whether the acts should compete in a category that many see as discriminatory and some even asking whether they really want to win a "racist award."

Others have countered that pursuing a Grammy nomination is a practical choice for artists.

The debate traces back to June, when the academy announced that Best Asian Pop Music Performance, one of five new categories, will debut at the 69th Grammy Awards in February 2027.

The award covers recordings that make meaningful use of one or more Asian languages, but many in the Korean music industry questioned whether it would wall K-pop off into a separate box instead of recognizing it in the main categories.

Boy band BTS brought the debate to a head on July 29, announcing that they would not submit their music and saying they hoped music could be heard and loved for what it is rather than divided by region or language. The group had been seen as a strong contender with its fifth studio album, "ARIRANG," released in March.

After hinting in August that it could revisit the category, the academy confirmed on Oct. 1 that it would keep it, with CEO Harvey Mason Jr. saying that more voices in Asia's music community had backed the category than opposed it.

JYP Entertainment confirmed the following day that Stray Kids had not submitted, and Grammy analysis site The Grammy Guru reported on Oct. 15 that no artists from HYBE, SM, JYP or YG Entertainment had entered the category.

According to Billboard, the category drew 116 submissions, far fewer than other new categories such as Best Latin Song, which received 519.

The boycott was not a collective industry decision. HYBE said BTS' move was "not a company-wide boycott," and that its other artists would make their own decisions under its multi-label system.

Now, the question is whether the fans are blaming the wrong people.

Kim Hee-yon, assistant professor at Cornell SC Johnson College of Business, thinks so. BTS no longer needs the Grammys to prove its global reach, she said, but "a newer or smaller K-pop artist may still benefit enormously from a Grammy award."

The boycott has also made submissions harder to read, Kim said, as an act's choice "may now reflect a position on the legitimacy of the category itself," rather than whether a song fits the category or stands a chance of winning.

She said the burden ultimately lies with the academy, which "has to demonstrate that this category is intended to expand recognition of Asian artists rather than contain them within an 'Asian' space."

Nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards will be announced on Nov. 16.