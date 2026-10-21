'Dracula' featuring Jennie ties its peak on Billboard Hot 100
Summary
“Dracula,” a collaborative single by BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Australian act Tame Impala, rose to No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 on Tuesday, tying its peak. Katseye’s “Animal” climbed to No. 28. On the Billboard 200, Stray Kids’ “This & That” ranked highest among K-pop releases at No. 35, while BTS’ “Arirang” stayed on the chart for its 30th consecutive week.
Key Facts
- The original soundtrack for the Netflix animation “KPop Demon Hunters” ranked No. 37 on the Billboard 200, followed by Katseye’s “Wild” at No. 38.
- BTS’ fifth full-length album “Arirang” ranked No. 41 on the Billboard 200.
- Enhypen’s “The Sin: Bliss” remained at No. 122, while Katseye’s “Beautiful Chaos” ranked No. 176.
"Dracula," a collaborative single between Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and Australian act Tame Impala, has returned to the top five on the Billboard Hot 100.
According to Billboard on Tuesday (U.S. time), "Dracula" rose one spot from the previous week to No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard's singles chart, tying its highest position to date.
Another K-pop girl group Katseye's "Animal" rose four spots to No. 28.
Multiple K-pop acts also appeared on the Billboard 200 main albums chart this week.
The highest-charting among them was Stray Kids' "This & That," which placed 35th.
The original soundtrack for the Netflix hit animation "KPop Demon Hunters" and Katseye's "Wild" placed No. 37 and No. 38, respectively.
BTS' fifth full-length album, "Arirang," ranked 41st, staying on the chart for the 30th consecutive week.
Boy group Enhypen's "The Sin: Bliss" remained unchanged at No. 122, while Katseye's "Beautiful Chaos" ranked No. 176.
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