"Dracula," a collaborative single between Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and Australian act Tame Impala, has returned to the top five on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to Billboard on Tuesday (U.S. time), "Dracula" rose one spot from the previous week to No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard's singles chart, tying its highest position to date.

Another K-pop girl group Katseye's "Animal" rose four spots to No. 28.

Multiple K-pop acts also appeared on the Billboard 200 main albums chart this week.

The highest-charting among them was Stray Kids' "This & That," which placed 35th.

The original soundtrack for the Netflix hit animation "KPop Demon Hunters" and Katseye's "Wild" placed No. 37 and No. 38, respectively.

BTS' fifth full-length album, "Arirang," ranked 41st, staying on the chart for the 30th consecutive week.

Boy group Enhypen's "The Sin: Bliss" remained unchanged at No. 122, while Katseye's "Beautiful Chaos" ranked No. 176.