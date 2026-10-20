Korean American singer-songwriter EJAE, who gained attention for "Golden" from the original soundtrack of the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," has married music producer and composer Sam Kim.

The couple held an outdoor wedding ceremony on Saturday at a multipurpose cultural space that sits on the former residence site of EJAE's maternal grandfather and veteran actor Shin Young-kyun, the U.S. fashion magazine Vogue reported Monday (U.S. time).

The pair had originally planned to hold the ceremony in California next month, but moved the location to Korea and advanced the date by about a month.

The couple tied the knot after four months of preparation, having temporarily postponed their wedding plans due to promotional schedules and award show appearances following the success of "KPop Demon Hunters."

"It was hectic and a little stressful, but it was real teamwork, and everything has fallen into place perfectly," EJAE told the magazine regarding the preparation process.

EJAE and Kim first met during a music session in 2017, and continued their relationship as musical colleagues and romantic partners before getting engaged in June last year.

A former SM Entertainment trainee, EJAE has worked on several K-pop tracks, including Red Velvet's "Psycho" and aespa's "Drama."